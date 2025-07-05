Taylor Swift celebrates major milestone with Travis Kelce’s support

Taylor Swift marked the end of her major career milestone with the support of her boyfriend Travis Kelce.

The 14-time Grammy-winner regained ownership of her masters nearly six years after her catalogue was sold to Scooter Braun.

On May 30, the Lover hitmaker took to her Instagram, announced that she has bought her music catalogue back and have full control on her music.

A source in conversation with the People Magazine, told the outlet about how the NFL star's support made the win even more emotional and meaningful.

"Reclaiming her masters has been emotional and empowering. She’s proud, relieved, and finally feels like a chapter has closed in the best possible way," they said.

The tipster added, "Having Travis by her side for that milestone made it even more special."

The insider went on reveal that the tight-end player "was honoured to support her and he wouldn’t have wanted it any other way."

The source also gave a rare insight of their quieter summer together and enjoying time away from the spotlight.

They shared that the couple is "incredibly happy and in sync. There’s a calmness and ease to their relationship right now that’s been really grounding for Taylor and Travis."

The long break in Swift's career came after her record-breaking Eras Tour which lasted for over 21 months.