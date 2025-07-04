Usher drops bombshell on Australian fans

Usher left his Aussie fans reeling with shock and disappointment over an unexpected decision made without explanation.

The multi-platinum artist cancelled his scheduled series of concerts in Australia as part of his ongoing Past Present Future tour.

The 46-year-old singer-songwriter and dancer was set to perform on 12 dates Down Under with six concerts at Melbourne’s Rod Laver Arena and six at Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena.

However, that changed on Friday, July 4, when ticket holders received an email from Ticketek announcing that the scheduled November and December shows in Australia had been cancelled without any explanation.

“'The promoter of USHER's Australian Tour regrets to advise that the scheduled November/December shows will no longer be proceeding,” the email read. “All purchased tickets will receive a full refund.”

Had the shows gone ahead as planned this would have been Usher’s first headlining tour in Australia since his OMG Tour in 2011.

Although he made an appearance in 2018 during the RNB Fridays Live tour alongside Salt‑N‑Pepa, T‑Pain, and Naughty By Nature, he hasn’t led his own Australian run in over a decade.

Notably, no details have been given about the reason behind the cancellation.