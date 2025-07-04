Naomi Campbell set the record straight on Mohammed Al Turki relationship

Naomi Campbell has recently cleared out rumours about their romantic relationship with Mohammed Al Turki.

The supermodel took to Instagram on July 3 and wished the Saudi Arabian producer on his 40th birthday.

Naomi, who posted photos of herself and Mohammed, could be seen hugging her long-term friend in the first picture.

She called him her “chosen family” revealing how much she’s fond of her friendship with the Saudi Arabian producer.

Interestingly, the pair has been friends for several years and most of her fans believed that they would be “next IT couple”.

However, Naomi clarified their relationship in the caption under his birthday post.

“Happy birthday 40th birthday and turn around the sun to my chosen family @moalturki My Mo,” began the 55-year-old.

Naomi wrote, “I’m so proud of all that you’ve done, all that you’re doing, and all that’s ahead for you. I’m beyond excited for your next chapter and everything your future holds. Most of all, I’m deeply grateful to have you in my life.”

“I wish you joy, health, love, and every blessing this year and beyond. I know this next season is going to be filled with incredible things, and I can’t wait for the world to see it all unfold,” she said.

In the end, the model added, “We love you so much, Uncle Mo. I truly cherish our friendship—and our family-ship.”

Earlier, The Sun reported that the pair became closer around the time as Naomi had spent time with Mohammed in the Middle East, claiming they appear to have “spark”.

A source spilled to the outlet, “Naomi is very selective with who she spends time with and she has become close to Mohammed.”

“Naomi seems to be the happiest she has ever been,” stated an insider.