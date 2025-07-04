Diddy trial: Juror breaks silence after controversial verdict

An unnamed juror in Diddy’s federal sex trafficking trial is speaking out about the verdict

A juror from Sean "Diddy" Combs’ federal trial is pushing back against backlash over the controversial verdict.

Speaking to ABC, the unnamed juror called it “highly insulting and belittling to the jury and the deliberation process” to suggest Combs’ status as a celebrity influenced their decision.

“We spent over two days deliberating,” they added. “Our decision was based solely on the evidence presented and how the law is stated. We would have treated any defendant in the same manner regardless of who they are.”

On Wednesday, July 2, the Bad Boy Records founder was found guilty of two counts of transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he was acquitted of the more serious charges of sex trafficking and racketeering, which carried a potential life sentence.

The verdict concluded a seven-week high-profile trial in which prosecutors accused Combs of running a criminal operation that trafficked women, including his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and another woman identified as “Jane.” Both women testified against Combs.

But the jury wasn’t fully persuaded by the government’s case and returned mixed verdicts.

Combs will remain in custody until his sentencing, currently set for October 3, after a judge denied his request for release on $1 million bond. His legal team is pushing to have the date moved up.

The music mogul has been in federal custody since his September 2024 arrest, and time served will be counted toward his final sentence.