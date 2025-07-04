Victoria Beckham’s longing for son Brooklyn laid bare in new statement

Victoria Beckham’s longing for estranged son Brooklyn laid bare in new statement

Victoria Beckham left a subtle heartfelt message for her eldest son, Brooklyn Beckham, during an important family milestone, despite ongoing reports of estrangement.

On Friday, July 4, the former Spice Girl marked her 26th wedding anniversary with David Beckham by posting a throwback photo on Instagram.

The snapshot featured an intimate glimpse into their relationship with the couple sharing a kiss beside a swimming pool.

"Another year, another chapter in our love story. [red heart emoji] I'm so proud of the beautiful family and life we've built together," Victoria, who shares four kids with the former soccer legend, wrote in her caption.

"You and our four incredible children complete me," she added, seemingly a nod to Brooklyn’s absence, hinting at the void she feels without her son. "I love you so much @davidbeckham xx Here's to 26 years!! Xx."

The doting mother’s post came just one day after Brooklyn was spotted in London, working on a Moncler campaign alongside his wife, Nicola Peltz Beckham, which was released on July 3.



Moreover, in one of her Instagram Stories the reknowned fashion designer shared a nostalgic family photo and notably among all she tagged her eldest son in a caption that read, "My everything. I love you all so much."

Brooklyn's absence has been increasingly noticeable as he did not attend his father’s 50th birthday celebration in May, nor did he publicly wishes his mother on her 51st birthday.

As of yet, he also remained silent on his parents' wedding anniversary , fueling further speculation about a continued rift between the eldest Beckham child and his family.