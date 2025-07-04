Lana Del Rey, Addison Rae cheer up concertgoers with ‘Diet Pepsi’ duet

Lana Del Rey and Addison Rae served up a fizzy duet of Diet Pepsi to the concertgoers, sending the crowd into a frenzy.

On Thursday, July 3, during her Wembley Stadium concert in London, Del Rey shared the spotlight on stage with Rae, inviting her to join the U.K. and Ireland leg of her tour.

The pop duo belt out Rae's nostalgic ballad Diet Pepsi, her first official release last year on Columbia Records.

They continued to thrill fans with a performance of 57.5, the unreleased track Del Rey first debuted at Stagecoach in April, which also appeared on Spotify’s live sessions.

Notably, Rae’s surprise appearance isn’t a one time appearance, she’s set to return for night two of Del Rey’s back-to-back shows at London’s Wembley Stadium on Friday, July 4.

Earlier in the tour, Del Rey brought out other guest performers, including British trio London Grammar, who helped kick off the run on June 23 at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, and BANKS, who joined her onstage in Glasgow, Liverpool, and Dublin.

Del Rey’s current tour supports her ninth studio album, Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd. The tour began in Rio de Janeiro on May 27, 2023, and will wrap with its final show in London on July 4, 2025.