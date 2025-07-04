Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez wedding: Shocking detail about bride preparation unveiled

Jeff Bezos, Lauren Sanchez tied the knot June 27 in Venice, Italy

Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sanchez wedding has been a widely discussed affair.

Taking from the cost of the wedding to the names of the people who graced the event with their presence, everything has been widely scrutinized and commented upon.

Most recently another revelation regarding the bride’s preparation for the wedding has been made.

Reportedly, the former journalist got a piercing for her Venetian wedding to the Amazon founder; it is quite shocking to know where on her body did she get the piercing.

Daily Mail reported, Sánchez donned a strapless, dusty pink bustier Atelier Versace grown for her event, however, it was her piercing that caught the fans’ attention.

As per the media outlet, the licensed pilot had ‘a diamond-encrusted ‘B’ charm into the long nail of her ring finger’.

Iram Shelton, her nail artist, took to Instagram to reveal inside details about the piercing.

Shelton shared that the piercing was saved for the last day of celebrations and reportedly is a ‘homage’ to her new last name: Bezos.

'Nothing like diamonds at your fingertips,' Shelton wrote in the caption of the post.

Not only the nail piercing signified the change of Lauren to Mrs. Bezos, her black rhinestone-encrusted black clutch bag also read ‘Mrs. Bezos’.

The brown braided bracelet that she wore on the morning of her wedding also read ‘LB’.