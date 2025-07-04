Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom officially confirm breakup amid shifting relationship

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom split confirmed by officials

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom are officially not together, but are continuing their journey as devoted co-parents.

In a joint statement shared on July 3, representatives for the pop star and actor confirmed the couple has been transitioning their relationship over recent months to focus fully on raising their daughter, Daisy Dove.

“Due to the abundance of recent interest and conversation surrounding Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry’s relationship, representatives have confirmed that Orlando and Katy have been shifting their relationship over the past many months to focus on co-parenting,” the statement shared with PEOPLE read.

The statement further stated that the pair will be still scene “as a family", but their main "priority" will be "raising their daughter [Daisy Dove], who is a four and a half year old.

The split comes after nearly a decade of an on-and-off relationship, including a 2019 engagement.

A source previously told PEOPLE that before calling it quits, the couple had been struggling to balance their busy lives, “suffering through the same problems that have plagued them for years.”

“[They had] too much going on in their lives, which makes it hard to find time for each other and iron out disagreements. When they don’t communicate properly, their relationship dips to a low level."

A film source added that while the love between them hasn’t disappeared, “Sometimes love isn’t enough to keep two people with different styles and outlooks on how things are done [together]. It can overshadow the love.”

Perry and Bloom’s relationship began in 2016 after meeting at a Golden Globes afterparty.

Despite a breakup in 2017, they reunited in 2018 and got engaged the following year. Now, their focus is squarely on co-parenting their daughter with compassion and mutual support.