David Beckham remembers 'old pal' amid ongoing family feud

David Beckham is 'devastated' amid ongoing family drama

David Beckham expressed his sorrow following the sudden death of Diogo Jota, amid ongoing family drama.

The former footballer paid tribute to the Portuguese forward in a recent post.

On Thursday, July 3, the Inter Miami co-owner shared a photo of the late athlete and offered condolences to his family.

He penned, “Devastating to hear this such sad news… sending love to Diogo and Andre’s families.”

This comes after Diogo, 28, and his younger brother Andre tragically died in a car crash on Thursday morning.

The two were driving their Lamborghini when it went off the road in northern Spain.

Notably, Diogo had married his childhood sweetheart, Rute Cardso, on June 22 – just two weeks before his death.

This tribute comes amid Beckham’s ongoing feud with his estranged son, Brooklyn.

The aspiring chef recently celebrated his father-in-law Nelson Peltz’s 83rd birthday over the weekend, after skipping David’s 50th and other family events.

Brooklyn’s wife, Nicola Peltz, shared photos from the lavish celebration on her Instagram.

For the unversed, David and Victoria Beckham have reportedly lost hope of reconciling with their son following his absence from recent family gatherings.