Josh Peck shares first photos of his newborn baby 

'Drake & Josh' star Josh Peck welcomes third baby with wife Paige O' Brien
Josh Peck seemed to be on cloud nine after welcoming his third baby with wife Paige O’Brien Peck.
On Wednesday, July 2, the Drake & Josh star announced the delightful news of his new baby’s arrival via a joint Instagram post with his wife.
The new parents of three were generous enough to reveal the full face and name of their little bundle of joy.
"Meyer Lane, we love you we love you," they captioned the two adorable snapshots. The cover photo featured the sleeping newborn clad in white onesie with a blue pacifier in his mouth.
The next picture captured the youngest son swaddled in his baby blanket with his head covered with a baby’s cap.
Following their joint social media post, the 38-year-old doting father reposted the birth announcement to his Instagram Stories.
The couple announced they were expecting their third baby on February 4, with Josh sharing a black-and-white mirror selfie of him and his wife, proudly displaying her baby bump.
"I finally get a minivan. #3," he captioned the post.
In addition to Meyer, the Nickelodeon alum and his wife, 34, share two kids: Max Milo and Shai Miller.
They welcomed their first son, now six years old, in December 2018, while their second born turned two in October 2024.
Connie Francis’ 1962 song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ has been viral on social media lately
Former Spice Girls skip Mel B's wedding for THIS reason
Miley Cyrus reacts to receiving star on Hollywood Walk of Fame on social media
Priyanka Chopra Jonas shares behind-the-scene chaos ahead of red carpet
Dave Grohl admitted to fathering a child out-of-marriage from wife Jordyn Blum
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with heartwarming comparison