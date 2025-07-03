Josh Peck shares first photos of his newborn baby

Josh Peck seemed to be on cloud nine after welcoming his third baby with wife Paige O’Brien Peck.

On Wednesday, July 2, the Drake & Josh star announced the delightful news of his new baby’s arrival via a joint Instagram post with his wife.

The new parents of three were generous enough to reveal the full face and name of their little bundle of joy.

"Meyer Lane, we love you we love you," they captioned the two adorable snapshots. The cover photo featured the sleeping newborn clad in white onesie with a blue pacifier in his mouth.

The next picture captured the youngest son swaddled in his baby blanket with his head covered with a baby’s cap.

Following their joint social media post, the 38-year-old doting father reposted the birth announcement to his Instagram Stories.

The couple announced they were expecting their third baby on February 4, with Josh sharing a black-and-white mirror selfie of him and his wife, proudly displaying her baby bump.

"I finally get a minivan. #3," he captioned the post.

In addition to Meyer, the Nickelodeon alum and his wife, 34, share two kids: Max Milo and Shai Miller.

They welcomed their first son, now six years old, in December 2018, while their second born turned two in October 2024.