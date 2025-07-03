Connie Francis, singer of viral song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ hospitalised

Connie Francis’ 1962 song ‘Pretty Little Baby’ has been viral on social media lately
Connie Francis, singer of the song Pretty Little Baby, which has been viral on social media lately, got hospitalised recently.
The legendary songstress is currently recovering in a Florida hospital after being admitted on Wednesday, July 2.
The update was first shared by radio personality Cousin Brucie via his Facebook page, noting that the 87-year-old music icon had been hospitalized early that morning.
Later in the day, Francis herself posted an update on her official Facebook account, letting fans know she was “back in hospital” and “undergoing tests and checks to determine the cause(s) of the extreme pain” she’s been experiencing.
Though she previously told PEOPLE that she had suffered a hip injury that left her temporarily in a wheelchair, the reason behind her latest hospitalization has not yet been confirmed.
“I had hoped to take part in Brucie's show for Independence Day, having had to cancel a previous slot a few weeks ago when receiving treatment on my hip,” she wrote.
“Sadly, I had to let him know that I again had to withdraw. My thanks for your many get well soon messages. I will endeavor to keep you updated. Love, Connie.”
Just hours later, Francis shared another update saying that she had been moved out of the Intensive Care Unit and into a private room after completing a round of tests.
She thanked her supporters, writing, “Thank you all for your kind thoughts, words and prayers. They mean so much! Love, Connie.”
Despite the health setback, Francis’ music has recently found a new wave of listeners thanks to TikTok and other social media platforms.
Her 1962 song Pretty Little Baby has gone viral on the platform, with over 3 million users using the sound in videos featuring everything from pets to fashion.
The track has reached over 10 billion views as of early June, earning the top spot on both TikTok’s Viral 50 and Top 50 charts, more than six decades after it was first released.
Dave Grohl admitted to fathering a child out-of-marriage from wife Jordyn Blum
Kim Kardashian takes internet by storm with heartwarming comparison
Charlize Theron talks about what she thinks of dating people inside Hollywood industry
Priyanka Chopra reveals husband Nick Jonas' favourite nickname
Fans gathered outside Lower Manhattan courtroom to celebrate courts’ Diddy verdict
The controversy comes on the heels of another viral moment involving the reality TV star