Charlize Theron shares her bit on dating in Hollywood

Charlize Theron on dating in Hollywood

Charlize Theron isn’t holding back when it comes to her thoughts on dating, that as well people in Hollywood.

During her appearance on the July 2 episode of the Call Her Daddy podcast, the Oscar-winning actress, 49, made it clear that she’s not interested in finding love within her own industry.

“No, my god. No, no, no,” Theron said when host Alex Cooper asked if she would ever consider dating “a man in the industry.”

She added that she doesn't "think that dating somebody" in the "industry is a smart thing." Not calling it "impossible" or "not binary", Theron said it's just not a good thing" for her.

The Old Guard star also opened up about her current priorities, explaining that her focus is on her daughters, Jackson and August. Reflecting on the relief that she doesn't "have to share them with somebody,” the actress added, “I love that I don't have to run every f---ing thing by a guy.”

Theron, who’s raising her children as a single mom, revealed she has tried getting back into the dating scene but is standing firm on her boundaries.

“I can tell that no man's moving into our house while my daughters are there,” she said.

When it comes to modern dating apps, the actress didn’t mince words, calling them a “f---ing clown show."

She went on to list some of her biggest turnoffs: “No Burning Man photos. No photos of you with other women… I don't want you shooting a f---ing selfie in your closet of your hand in a jean pocket.”

As for long-term relationships, Theron said she’s not actively searching for one and has no desire for marriage.

“I'm not missing a relationship. I'm not missing the partnership that I think people think you miss when you're me.”

Theron is back on screens in The Old Guard 2, the sequel to the 2020 hit, now streaming on Netflix. She also has upcoming roles in Apex and The Odyssey.