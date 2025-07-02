50 Cent releases statement after Diddy verdict

Diddy found guilty in two charges of his assault trial

Sean Diddy Combs, who was dealing with assault charges for some time, has finally reached a verdict.

Earlier today, the New York jury delivered a verdict acquitting Diddy on charges of racketeering and on two counts of sex trafficking.

Meanwhile, he has been found guilty to two prostitution-related charges.

As soon as the decision came out, American rapper 50 Cent took it to his Instagram to share his reaction on the judgment.

The 50-year-old actor dropped a picture of himself smiling at the camera. He wrote, “Diddy beat the Rio, that boy a bad man! He like the g** John Gotti.”

Many social media users also shared their opinions beneath Cent’s post.

One of them, while referring to In da Club singer, wrote, “Imagine all that campaigning you did to make him look bad & he still gets out & pay you no attention.”

The Bad Boy Record founder was accused of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and transportation to engage in prostitution. However, he denied all allegations.