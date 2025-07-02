Ella Kenny shares Glastonbury snap after intimate moment with Harry Styles

The former One Direction singer was seen partying late into the night on Saturday at Worthy Farm

Ella Kenny has offered a first peek into her lively Glastonbury weekend, shortly after being identified as the woman caught passionately kissing Harry Styles in the festival's exclusive VIP section.

The former One Direction singer, 31, was seen partying late into the night on Saturday at Worthy Farm, where he appeared to be getting cosy with Ella, a 28-year-old music producer.

A video obtained by The Sun captured the pair sharing an intimate kiss on the dance floor, sparking a frenzy among Harry's devoted fanbase.

On Monday, Ella made her Instagram account public and gave followers a glimpse of her time at the iconic music festival.

She looked overjoyed in a sunny group photo reposted to her Instagram Stories, posing alongside her friends. The rumoured love interest of Harry, who is a Bournemouth University alum showed off her toned legs in tiny black shorts, paired with a classic white-button shirt.

She wrapped an arm around her pals Nia Archives and Jessica Skeete-Cross in the lovely snap.

To note, Nia Archives a DJ and singer-songwriter, is a rising force in the drum'n'bass scene, having earned nominations for both the Brit Awards and Mercury Prize, and even opened for Beyonce on her 2023 Renaissance tour.

Jessica, a stylist for ES Magazine, has worked with high-profile celebrities including Maya Jama, Robert Pattinson, Letitia Wright, Cara Delevingne, and interestingly-Harry styles's ex girlfriend, Taylor Russell.

Taylor and Harry were in a relationship for 14 months, having reportedly started dating in March 2023 before parting ways in May 2024.