Travis Kelce reveals Taylor Swift’s secret behind surprise TEU performance

Travis Kelce gushes about Taylor Swift’s surprise Nashville performance

Taylor Swift’s beau, Travis Kelce, heaped on praises for the pop superstar’s surprise performance at the Tight Ends & Friends Concert and unveiled a big secret.

The 35-year-old Grammy winner took the stage at the Nashville event on June 24 to perform Shake It Off with country singer Kane Brown in what seemed like an unplanned performance.

However, the Kansas City Chiefs tight end revealed that the surprise had actually been planned, in conversation with Jason Kelce on New Heights podcast, on Wednesday, July 2.

Explaining the plan, Travis said, “We're in Nashville. She grew up in Nashville. She moved there when she was younger. And, yeah, we had this plan for a while that we were gonna have some fun with the tight ends, and especially Tight Ends & Friends, all the evening events.”

The NFL star then added that they waited until Kane went up to the stage. “We knew that there was a professional like Kane Brown, who could just, he could figure it out. He's a pro. He's been on stage a million times. He's not shy at all by any means. He's a true professional.”

Travis shared then that was when Taylor went to the country star and his band to talk about the surprise performance.

“Tay just kinda went up to him and the band and just was like, ‘Hey, if you guys are down, like, I'll go up there, play a song, and see if we can, you know, pop the roof off this place. Sure enough, she's such, she's so good with just everybody, just people and making people feel comfortable in it.”

Travis gushed about the Anti-Hero hitmaker’s ability to make sure everything was up to the mark ahead of the moment.

“She was, like, in the back doing, like, musical notes for like [the band],” he recalled, adding, “Like sheets of music. She was just kinda like writing out, like, I think the high hats maybe. I don't know. I'm not a musician, but she was like making sure that the band and everybody knew. Everybody was just, you know yeah. Then just went out there without practicing, and it was pitch perfect and just killed it.”