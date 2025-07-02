Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce’s ‘hometown’ date details revealed

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift stepped out together for ‘cute’ lunch date

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce touched down near his hometown in Ohio and had a “wonderful” date.

The 35-year-old pop superstar and the Kansas City Chiefs tight end were spotted at JoJo’s Bar in Chagrin Falls on Tuesday, July 1, where they enjoyed lunch together.

Following the adorable date, the restaurant manager revealed the details to People Magazine, saying, “They had a great lunch, enjoyed our food and were really impressed with the team.”

John Ponyicky added, “Travis grew up in Cleveland Heights, so he decided to visit somewhere he was familiar with.”

Ponyicky shared that the high profile couple were “really impressed” and made “really pleasant” customers.

“They sat at the bar for a bit, but also had a private lunch in a private room,” he continued, “Taylor and Travis … had a wonderful time.”

The Anti-Hero hitmaker and the NFL star’s pictures went viral on social media after fans shared them on X, showing the Grammy winner in a loose white top and tan pleated skirt while Kelce sported a striped blue T-shirt.

Swifties excitedly gushed about the pictures on social media, with one writing, “Well this is just really f–king cute.”

Another added, “We have seen her out more in this last year than in the last 10 I’m so happy for her.”