Nick Jonas, Priyanka Chopra share 'cute' video from date night: Watch

Nick Jonas never disappoints when it comes to proving he’s the ultimate hype man for his beloved wife, Priyanka Chopra.

Making Priyanka’s Heads of State movie screening in London a romantic affair on Tuesday, July 1, the lovebirds shared an adorable video admiring each other.

Set to the tune of Bam Bam by Babyspoon, the short clip, in the joint Instagram post, opens with the Jonas Brothers singer zooming out from the frame, clad in a sophisticated navy pinstriped suit with a double-breasted suit jacket and black leather Burberry Rogue loafers.

Nick, who accessorised his look with stylish shades and a golden wristwatch, than shifts the spotlight on his wife, who donned a Burberry brown, orange and black gown featuring sheer fringe details and cinched at the waist with a black Bridle belt.

The Citadel star then showed off some of her moves flaunting the swinging fringes of her dress, before the couple, who welcomed their daughter Malti Marie Chopra Jonas in January 2022, locked in a warm embrace.

The pair’s London date night was in celebration of the actress’s new film with John Cena and Idris Elba.

Additionally, Heads of State premieres on Prime Video on Wednesday, July 2.