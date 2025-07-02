Katy Perry's tour takes dramatic turn after MAJOR malfunction: Watch

Katy Perry's recent concert in Australia took an unexpected turn when a technical issue with her stage equipment left her hanging in mid-air.

The 40-year-old pop star was performing at the Adelaide Entertainment Centre on June 29 as part of her Lifetimes Tour, which supports her sixth studio album, 143.

Fan footage captured the moment when Perry's metallic sphere prop suddenly tilted to one side, causing her to lose her footing. Thankfully, she quickly regained her grip on the cables and managed to steady herself as the sphere swung precariously.

The crowd erupted in cheers once the handlers safely lowered the sphere.

The equipment malfunction wasn't the only notable moment from Perry's tour. A day later, she appeared emotional during her show, standing on stage with her arms raised and making a heart shape with her hands.

"Thank you for always being there for me, Australia. It means the world," she said, before gathering herself and launching into her hit song Firework.

Perry's emotional moment on stage comes amid reports that she's going through a tough time in her personal life. Sources close to the singer claim she's recently split from her fiancé, Orlando Bloom, with whom she shares a 4½-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove. "She never saw herself as a single mom," a source revealed.

"She's felt a lot of pressure about her tour and now this. It's been a lot for her. She's still doing great, though."

Perry's Lifetimes Tour promises to be an immersive experience, with the singer describing it as a "huge Disneyland-on-wheels type tour".

The show features elaborate costume changes, dancers, musicians, and even flying props. "There's no bad seat in the house. I'm going to get close to everyone at some point," the singer told People magazine in January.