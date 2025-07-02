Doja Cat embraces pop with twist on her new album 'Vie'

Doja Cat is embracing her pop side with her forthcoming album Vie, a departure from her recent rap-heavy sound.

In a candid interview with V Magazine, Doja shared that she's focusing on crafting a pop-driven project that explores themes of love, romance, and self-discovery.

Doja Cat's new album marks a creative shift, with the singer prioritizing the technical aspects of music production over chart success.

"I want to focus more on: how does the mix sound? Do I even need these instruments here? Do I need to recut this verse?" she explained. "It's how things sound that makes the music worth listening to. I would not be an artist if I didn't care, right?"

While Doja Cat previously expressed disinterest in making pop music, calling it "not exciting" and her past pop albums "cash-grabs", she's now embracing the genre with a renewed sense of purpose.

"I do want to be self-aware enough to admit the fact that this is a pop-driven project," she said. "Pop is just that it's popular... There are some people who don't see it as music. They see it as if this is some kind of football for girls and gays."

The album's concept centers around love, relationships, and self-discovery, with Doja Cat expressing her hopefulness and optimism.

"Vie is very much about love in a way that reflects how I want it to be in the future—my hope, my hopefulness. What I hope it could be," she shared.

Despite the pop-driven sound, Doja will still rap on a significant portion of the album, showcasing her versatility as an artist.

Vie is expected to be released later this year, with fans eagerly anticipating the new music. Doja Cat's commitment to creating authentic and high-quality music is evident, as she prioritises the artistic process over commercial success.

"If for any reason a project of mine does a little less good than the last one, I don't want to be up in arms and upset about it," she said. "I want to embrace that."