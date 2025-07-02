Idris Elba reveals why he never watched his show 'The Wire'

Idris Elba reveals he never watched 'The Wire' despite iconic role

Idris Elba has made a surprising confession.

During an appearance on Amy Poehler's Good Hang podcast, Elba revealed that he never actually watched the show, despite his character's enduring popularity.

The conversation began with Poehler, a self-proclaimed huge fan of The Wire, expressing her admiration for the series and Elba's performance.

"I'm such a huge fan of The Wire... it's a series that changed my life. I watched it three times. I could talk to you about it forever," she gushed.

Elba responded humbly, acknowledging the show's impact and the frequency with which people still reference it.

"The truth is that I actually don't speak about The Wire as much as people might think, even though I am definitely, at least once a day, someone says, 'Bro, Stringer Bell! The Wire!' Whatever it is," he said.

When Poehler asked Elba about watching the series now, he declined, citing his emotional connection to the character and the experience of playing him.

"When Stringer Bell died, there was a part of me that died with that character... I don't like being overly conscious of what my performance is like or whatever because it makes me conscious about doing it. I like being in it rather than watching it," Elba explained.

The Wire's creator, David Simon, previously shed light on the reasoning behind Stringer Bell's death in the show.

According to Simon, the decision was "to make a political point," highlighting the futility of attempting to reform the drug war. Stringer's character arc served as a commentary on the harsh realities of the world he inhabited.

Despite not watching The Wire, Idris Elba's portrayal of Stringer Bell remains a defining moment in his career. His latest film, Heads of State, is set to premiere on Prime Video, marking another exciting project in his diverse filmography.