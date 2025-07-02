Suge Knight makes bizarre claims about Tupac's ashes and pals

Suge Knight makes claims about Tupac's ashes

Suge Knight is back in the headlines after making a startling claim about the late Tupac Shakur. The former Death Row Records boss alleged that some of Tupac’s close friends smoked his cremated ashes.

Knight, who is currently serving time in California’s Richard J. Donovan Correctional Facility, made the revelation while speaking to PEOPLE for their upcoming Top 50 Hip-Hop Moments of All Time podcast series.

The 59-year-old claimed he had firsthand knowledge of the moment, describing it as something that actually happened following Tupac’s death in 1996.

“They used to always smoke blunts, and have fun, and do all that,” Knight said. “So when they said they twisted some of that great granddaddy with Tupac — I’m quite sure that was true.”

He added, “If you’re smoking weed, why not smoke your homie?”

Tupac Shakur was killed in a drive-by shooting in Las Vegas in September 1996 at the age of 25.

His death shocked the world and left a lasting impact on hip-hop culture. Knight was in the car with Tupac at the time of the shooting and has been a key figure in many of the discussions surrounding the rapper’s final days.

This isn’t the first time the bizarre story of Tupac’s ashes being smoked has surfaced.

Members of Tupac’s group, the Outlawz, made similar claims years ago, saying they had mixed his ashes with marijuana and smoked them as part of a memorial tribute.

The idea was to honour a line from Tupac’s song Black Jesus, in which he rapped about being smoked by his friends after death.

Though the story has circulated for decades, Knight’s latest comments appear to confirm that the moment did in fact happen, at least according to him.