Rihanna spills her favourite track from ‘Smurfs’ movie

Rihanna has recently made surprising confession about her favourite song from the upcoming Smurfs movie.

The Umbrella hit-maker made headlines after she walked the blue carpet in a baby blue Chanel look at the Smurfs world premiere in Brussels on June 28.

Interestingly, Rihanna revealed her go-to karaoke song, which is seemingly inspired by her latest role.

While speaking to UK radio station Capital FM at the premiere, the songstress, who is the producer of the animated drama and even voices Smurfette in the movie, spilled her top song selection.

“Oh my gosh, it’s, it’s, it’s … maybe ‘Burning Blue' by Mariah the Scientist,” said the 37-year-old.

The track, which was released in May and premiered its music video on May 8, is the lead single from the R&B singer’s forthcoming fourth studio album. It was placed at No. 25 on the Billboard Hot 100.

In a separate interview with Entertainment Tonight, Rihanna, who was joined by her partner A$AP Rocky and share two kids, discussed her working experience with movie director Chris Miller.

Gushing over the movie-maker, the singer stated, “He was very open to my ideas or my perspective on things and he let me go back and redo stuff… Whatever I wanted to do music-wise…”

At the world premiere for Smurfs, Rihanna’s partner seemingly disclosed the gender of his unborn baby.

When ET asked, “Is that the girl you’ve been waiting for?”

He replied, “It is, man, it is.”