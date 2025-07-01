Khloe Kardashian addresses speculations about her changing appearance

Khloe Kardashian has finally addressed speculations about her changing appearance.

The aesthetics doctor recently broke down the various plastic surgery procedures he speculated the reality star had undergone over the years.

Dr Jonny Betteridge, founder of JB Aesthetics in London, offered an in-depth analysis about Khloe’s cosmetic surgeries on his clinic’s Instagram account.

as to the surgeries he believes Khloe, 41, has had, which appear to include more than just the nose job and facial injections she has previously admitted to.

The clips which a London-based doctor used of her attending Jeff Bezos and Lauren Sánchez’s Venice, Italy, wedding as an example.

In his caption, the doctor wrote, “Based on recent photos, I believe she may have had the following work done.”

He speculated, “Khloe has had a temporal brow lift, upper blepharoplasty, rhinoplasty, lip filler, a face and neck lift, and a chin implant.”

“She looks dramatically different from a few years ago, and whether you see it as glow up or glam makeover, there’s no denying she’s created a bold new look for herself,” read the caption.

However, after the post went up, Khloe decided to set the record straight in the comments section.

Khloe began the note with, “I take this as a great compliment! First off, I think these photos are about 15 years apart, but here's a list of things that I have done. I've been very open in the past about what I have done so here we go.”

Later, the Good American co-founder reportedly listed each procedure she had over the years.

Interestingly, Khloe had her nose job performed by Dr Raj Kanodia, also known as Doc Hollywood according to his Instagram page.

She also had laser hair for the hairline and everywhere else at Sever Laser Aesthetics.

In addition to nose and hair, Khloe also removed her face tumor by the help of Botox and sculptra at 7Q Spa & Aesthetics Centre.

The 41-year-old also pointed out that she had soft wave laser for skin tightening from Soft Wave therapy.

Other procedures Khloe had on her included fillers, collagen baby threads under her chin and neck, salmon sperm facials/regular facials, peptides, vitamins and daily skin care.

Before concluding, the Kardashians star added, “In 2025 there are many other things we can do before surgery but when it's timed, and if I choose to, I know some great doctors.”