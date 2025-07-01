Kim Zolciak gets help from daughter Ariana Biermann paying bills

Ariana Biermann on helping mom Kim Zolciak amid crisis

Ariana Biermann is standing by her mom, Kim Zolciak, through thick and thin, especially when it comes to financial matters. On the June 29 episode of Watch What Happens Live with Andy Cohen, Ariana, 23, opened up about the financial challenges Zolciak is facing amid her ongoing divorce from Kroy Biermann.

She explained that she has been helping her mother financially when needed.

“The only time my mom asks me for money is if it’s regarding the bills or it’s something that she needs for the kids, and then she pays me back when she can,” Ariana shared with host Andy Cohen.

It turns out Ariana isn’t the only one lending support. She revealed that her older sister, Brielle Biermann, has also helped their mother during this difficult period.

When Cohen asked whether Ariana ever felt resentment toward her mom because of the financial situation, she didn’t hesitate to respond.

“My mom, no matter what, will be my best friend forever. And money should never ruin a relationship with your family. You can always make more money, and God blesses us in that way. I have my mom, and that’s all that matters.”

Ariana played coy when it came to discussing her mother's gambling habits, choosing not to comment on the topic. However, she did speak candidly about her current relationship with Kroy, her adopted father.

“I think it goes in waves. It depends on what motion he's filing throughout this insane divorce this week,” she said.

When Cohen asked if Kroy had legally adopted her, Ariana confirmed, “Yeah. He will always be my dad no matter what. It’s just a tough situation right now.”

The divorce between Zolciak, 47, and Kroy, 39, has been both public and rocky.

Earlier this year, they were forced out of their Georgia mansion by U.S. Marshals. According to property records, the Alpharetta home was sold for $2.8 million in January.

Just three months later, legal documents show the couple was “ejected” from the property.

Zolciak and Kroy share four children together, KJ, 14, Kash, 12, and 11-year-old twins Kaia and Kane. Kroy also legally adopted Ariana and Brielle when he married Zolciak in 2011.

Despite the legal and financial turmoil, Ariana made it clear on air that her loyalty to her mother remains unshaken.