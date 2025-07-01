Olivia Munn reveals why she didn’t watch ex Aaron Rodgers’ Netflix documentary

Olivia Munn on ex Aaron Rodgers on 'Armchair Expert' podcast

Olivia Munn is opening up about why she chose not to watch the Netflix documentary Enigma, which centers around her ex-boyfriend Aaron Rodgers.

During her appearance on the Armchair Expert podcast, the actress explained her decision and addressed the ongoing narratives that surrounded their relationship.

“I knew what it was going to be,” Munn said of the 2024 film, according to Us Weekly.

She believed the project would “push a narrative” that didn’t reflect her truth, specifically one suggesting she was somehow responsible for any of the NFL star’s struggles on the field during their time together.

“There was this narrative that took hold because, if you remember back in the day, Jessica Simpson was hung out to dry for the Cowboys failures [when she dated Tony Romo],” Munn recalled.

Reflecting on Rodgers’ performance, she added, “During the time that I was with him, he had three hail marys, I think two NFC championships — not wins — but he made it into the NFC championship, which is very hard. No one would want to talk about that. I didn’t get credit for any of the wins.”

Munn and Rodgers dated from 2014 to 2017, a high-profile relationship that came with its fair share of public scrutiny. One of the biggest stories to follow the pair was the quarterback’s strained relationship with his family, something Munn says she had nothing to do with.

“That had nothing to do with me,” she stated clearly, pushing back against speculation that she was involved in Rodgers’ estrangement from his parents and brother Jordan Rodgers.

Jordan later rose to fame through his engagement to JoJo Fletcher on The Bachelorette.

“It became this whole big thing, and people were like, ‘I can’t believe her, she’s keeping this family apart,’” Munn said. “People have speculated for many years what was the rift, and I know, but I’m not saying because it’s not my story to tell.”

Munn expressed appreciation for Rodgers publicly clearing her name last year. “Even if people didn’t want to take hold of that statement, it made me feel good that it was said,” she added.

While she didn’t go into further detail about their past relationship, she also remained silent on Rodgers’ recent personal life, particularly his confirmation that he had quietly married a woman named Brittani, someone he has chosen to keep out of the public spotlight.