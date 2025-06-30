Charli XCX strikes back at Glastonbury criticism with quick nap: 'Yawn'

Charli XCX brushed off a wave of heavy criticism over her Glastonbury set with a quick nap.

The Brat hitmaker divided fans with her Saturday night, June 28, performance on the Other Stage, prompting some fans on social media to label her a "fraud" and "not a real artist," and she wasn’t about to let the backlash go unchecked.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the Official hitmaker strikd back with sarcasm, saying she actually "enjoys the discourse."

"Like the idea that singing with deliberate autotune makes you a fraud or that not having a traditional band suddenly means you must not be a 'real artist' is like, the most boring take ever. yawn sorry just fell asleep xx," the singer wrote.

"But to be honest… I enjoy the discourse. imo the best art is divisive and confrontational and often evolves into truly interesting culture rather than being like kind of ok, easily understood and sort of forgettable," she continued. "Really enjoying these boomer vibe comments on my Glastonbury performance."

"It's super fascinating to me," the 360 singer wrapped her note before thanking those who gave her five star reviews.

For the unversed, her set, which featured hits like Party 4 U, Speed Drive, Sympathy Is a Knife, and 360, was slammed online with some describing it as "truly terrible."

"This Glastonbury set by Charli XCX is one of the worst things I’ve ever seen in my life," one viewer wrote. "Barely singing, autotune in the rare moments she does sing a bit and horrendous dancing."

For her Glastonbury set, Charli opted to put on a very racy display in tiny black leather hot pants and a mesh skull crop top.