Holly Willoughby embraces boho style at Glastonbury amid eco backlash

Holly Willoughby enjoys romantic Glasto weekend with her husband Dan Baldwin

Holly Willoughby enjoyed the final day of Glastonbury 2025 in style, stepping out in a bohemian-inspired outfit as she soaked up the festival atmosphere on Sunday.

The mother-of three looked radiant as she joined the crowds at Worthy Farm for a star-studded day that included a performance by the legendary Sir Rod Stewart.

Holly was seen with her husband, TV producer Dan Baldwin, as the couple made the most of a weekend away without their children. Smilingly brightly, the presenter wore her blonde hair down and topped it with a hat to shield herself from the strong summer sun.

Her festival look featured a flowing teal Rixo dress with long sleeves, adding to her boho-chic aesthetic. Dan kept things simple and relaxed, pairing a white shirt with black sunglasses to stay cool under the Somerset sunshine.

Just a day earlier, the former This Morning presenter turned heads as led a wave of celebrity appearances on Glastonbury's sun-soaked second day. However, Holly came under fire for actions seen as contradicting the festival's green ethos.

The television personality was criticised by residents of Pilton, who noted an unprecedented number of helicopters flying VIPs from Battersea Helicopter in London to the festival grounds.

Holly was photographed boarding a private helicopter for the journey reportedly costing £13,950.