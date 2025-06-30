Kelsey Parker marks daughter's birthday following devastating baby loss

Kelsey Parker shares emotional tribute to daughter days after tragic incident
Kelsey Parker has honoured her daughter Aurelia on her sixth birthday, just days after revealing the heartbreaking loss of her third child, who was stillborn a week before the due date.
The podcaster and mother-of-two shares Aurelia and four-year-old Bodhi with her late husband, Tom Parker of The Wanted, who passed away in 2022 after a brave battle with brain cancer.
In June, Kelsey endured another devastating loss when her unborn baby-her first child with current partner Will Lindsay was sadly born 'sleeping.'
Returning to Instagram for the first time since the tragic announcement, the 34-year-old devoted mum paid tribute to her eldest daughter by sharing a touching montage.
The video featured precious moments from Aurelia's first six years, including emotional footage of her as a baby being lovingly held by her late father.
To note, Kelsey was previously married to her late husband Tom Parker.
They were parents to two children, Aurelia, 5, and Bodhi, 4. Tom Parker. Later Kelsey announced her new relationship with Will and confirmed that she is pregnant with her first baby.
Alongside the announcement, she posted a touching poem in honour of her son writing: 'Phoenix Parker-Lindsey, you will forever be loved.'
