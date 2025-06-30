Kelsey Parker marks daughter's birthday following devastating baby loss

The devoted mum paid tribute to her eldest daughter by sharing a touching montage

Kelsey Parker has honoured her daughter Aurelia on her sixth birthday, just days after revealing the heartbreaking loss of her third child, who was stillborn a week before the due date.

The podcaster and mother-of-two shares Aurelia and four-year-old Bodhi with her late husband, Tom Parker of The Wanted, who passed away in 2022 after a brave battle with brain cancer.

In June, Kelsey endured another devastating loss when her unborn baby-her first child with current partner Will Lindsay was sadly born 'sleeping.'

Returning to Instagram for the first time since the tragic announcement, the 34-year-old devoted mum paid tribute to her eldest daughter by sharing a touching montage.

The video featured precious moments from Aurelia's first six years, including emotional footage of her as a baby being lovingly held by her late father.

Alongside the announcement, she posted a touching poem in honour of her son writing: 'Phoenix Parker-Lindsey, you will forever be loved.'