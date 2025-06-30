Rita Ora’s life shifted after one chilling prediction

Rita Ora recently opened up about a life-changing moment that took her by surprise, revealing that a visit to a fortune teller helped her see her life in a whole new way.

Rita, 34, said that she was burning herself out from working all the time but after one deep talk with a top fortune teller, the music icon finally saw the light and knew it was time to slow down and put herself first.

While talking on the Reign With Josh Smith podcast, Rita explained: “She said to me, ‘Your life is like a pile of sand in your palm and it can go through your fingers at any moment’.

“It’s about how you protect your one pile of life in the palm of your hand and make sure you move slowly and steadily.

“That always stuck with me. I used to rush to things and be like, ‘I want it now’.

“I’m trying to move a bit more steadily and not react so much because once you react impulsively, it’s usually something you’ll end up regretting, right?

“I try my best to just take a second before I respond to things. And that’s helped me a lot.”

The Let You Love Me singer shared that it was her mum Vera, a psychiatrist, who suggested she try therapy. However, that one piece of advice helped her break free from bad relationships and finally move forward.

She continued, “She never forced therapy on us, but there was always that essence of maybe you should speak to somebody.

“And I did. Now I’ve just got really cool, great tools and I just feel more confident in my choices. I do have the best relationship with myself than ever before, I really do.

“It’s also made other relationships stand out that were not healthy."