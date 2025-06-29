Kim Kardashian feels ‘creeped out’ by ex Kanye West’s wife Bianca Censori

Kim Kardashian decides to take firm action against Bianca Censori for creepy behaviour

Kim Kardashian is tired of ex-husband Kanye West’s wife trying to “copy” her and she is on the verge of taking serious action.

The 30-year-old Australian model’s similar style has not gone unnoticed by the socialite, 44, and she feels uncomfortable by Censori.

An insider close to the Keeping Up With the Kardashian star said, "She's sick to death of this fraudster trying to be her – and doing it badly at that!" to RadarOnline.

They went on to share that Kardashian has not always felt hostile towards the architecture and in fact, "For the longest time Kim felt sorry for Bianca because she figured it was Kanye putting her up to these stupid fashion stunts. But the longer it's gone on, the more it's aggravating her.”

The source even alleged that the media personality tried connecting with Censori during her apparent breakup from West, but to no avail because Censori didn’t respond.

"Kim has been very sympathetic toward Bianca. She knows how awful it is to live with Kanye, they said, adding, "But Kim's changed her mind. She's come to the conclusion that Bianca's a lot more calculated and conniving than anyone first thought. It creeps her out and makes her fearful, too, as this is the woman who's now stepmom to her kids."

The source also claimed that Censori plays the victim for her selfish reasons and sticks out with West to "feed off his dime."

"Throw in the fact that she's clearly obsessed with being Kim Kardashian 2.0 – and it's all too creepy and dark for her to take," they added.