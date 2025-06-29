Pride & Prejudices' star Keira Knightley's stylish outing follows financial milestone

Keira Knightley made a stunning appearance at the Biarritz Film Festival in Paris, showcasing her signature elegance in a stylish lace ensemble.

The Hollywood actress, 40, who earned her first Oscar nomination for Best Actress for playing Pride & Prejudice's Elizabeth Bennet at age 20, looked radiant as she smiled and waved to fans while arriving at the star-studded event on Saturday.

Embracing the summer vibe, Keira wore a sheer white co-cord adorned with gold buttons that accentuated her slender figure. She completed the sophisticated look with black mule sandals and a pair of classic sunglasses.

Her iconic bob haircut was style in soft waves that framed her face beautifully. Always gracious with admirers', Keira paused on the street to take quick photos with fans.

The Biarritz Film Festival-Nouvelles Vagues runs for six days and features an international competition of eight never-before-seen feature films in France, alongside more than thirty additional screenings, including open-air showings.

Off the red carpet, Keira company, Ponder Rights, recently reported impressive profits of £7.1 million, including £411,000 generated in 2024 alone.

Known for her down-to-earth approach to fame and finances, Keira once said: 'Living an expensive lifestyle means you can not hang out with people who do not live that lifestyle. It alienates you.'

'Some of my best, most hilarious times, have been in the least luxurious places.'

Despite her success, she and husband James Righton still shop at Tesco-often using separate self-checkouts