'Emily in Paris' MAJOR character exits the show

The highly anticipated fifth season of Netflix's Emily in Paris is set to premiere later this year, with production kicking off in Rome in May.

The romantic comedy series, created by Darren Star, will follow Emily Cooper (Lily Collins) as she navigates her love life and career in Paris, with a new Italian beau, Marcello (Eugenio Franceschini), entering the picture.

Season 5 promises to bring back familiar faces, including Emily's on-again, off-again boyfriends, Gabriel (Lucas Bravo) and Alfie (Lucien Laviscount).

The love triangle will continue to heat up, with Marcello adding a new twist to Emily's romantic life.

While some key cast members will return, including Philippine Leroy-Beaulieu, Samuel Arnold, and Ashley Park, others will not be reprising their roles. Camille Razat, who played Camille in the first four seasons, has announced her departure from the show.

"After an incredible journey, I've made the decision to step away from Emily in Paris," Razat told TVLine in a statement. "It has been a truly wonderful experience — one filled with growth, creativity, and unforgettable memories."

The fifth season of Emily in Paris promises to be an exciting and unpredictable ride, with Emily's love life and career taking center stage. With new locations, new characters, and familiar faces, fans of the show will be eager to see what's in store for Emily and her friends.

Emily in Paris Season 5 is executive produced by Tony Hernandez, Lilly Burns, Andrew Fleming, and others. The show is produced by MTV Entertainment Studios, Darren Star Productions, and Jax Media.