Emma Stone makes bold confession about Pedro Pascal

Emma Stone gushes about her ‘Eddington’ co-star Pedro Pascal: ‘He’s Wonderful’
Emma Stone recently opened about her work experience with iconic star Pedro Pascal, on the set of their upcoming film, Eddington.
Co-starring with Austin Butler, the film is based on the events inspired by Covid-19 in 2020.
In an appearance on the Jimmy Kimmel Live! the two times Oscar-winner raved about the Gladiator II star to the guest host Diego Luna.
"He is so wonderful," she said. "He's talented, gorgeous, nice, funny."
The Amazing Spider-Man actress concluded her praises for The Last of Us actor with a bold statement, quipping, "I'd f--- him."
Luna and Stone went on to discuss how the year 2025 has been busy for Pascal.
Listing his work with The Last of Us which concluded last month, rom-com Materialists (in theaters now), Eddington and The Fantastic Four: First Steps soon to be released, plus several upcoming Star Wars and Marvel projects.
"He's everywhere," said Stone. "I guess it's not a Pedro-ssance. It's the Pedro takeover."
"Pedro has become the new Coca-Cola," agreed Luna.
The discussion came after Luna asked her about the viral bee moment during the Cannes Film Festival, where a bee stole the ruined Stone, Austin and Pedro red carpet moment.
Their upcoming horror film, Eddington, will be released on July 18.
