Sean 'Diddy' Combs’ daughters anticipate 'defeat' as trial verdict looms

Sean "Diddy" Combs' kids and especially his daughters seemed to losing hope for a positive outcome for their father as the trial’s final verdict looms large.

Amid the final days of Diddy’s sex-trafficking and racketeering trial, the disgraced music mogul’s twin daughters D’Lila and Jessie Combs, who he welcomed with his late girlfriend Kim Porter, appeared visibly distraught at the courthouse.

During the trial's closing arguments on Thursday, June 26, the 18-year-old twins appeared perplexed, their weary faces reflecting the emotional toll of the day.

Notably, one daughter among the twins wiped away her tears while leaving the New York City courthouse alongside her sisters with an "anxious and defeated look," as per the Mirror reported.

Although other sisters kept themselves composed, none of them could hide the evident concern etched on their faces in the wake of their father's potential guilty verdict.

Despite the emotional strain, D'Lila and Jessie maintained a united front in support of their father the following day.

On Friday, June 27, the twins arrived at court together, wearing matching gingham outfits with tights.

This time, they appeared in better spirits as they held hands with their 18-year-old sister, Chance, whose mother is businesswoman Sarah Chapman.

Diddy’s other children, including his older kids Quincy, 34, Justin, 31, Christian, 27, and his two-year-old daughter, Love, have stood by him throughout his trial and the ongoing legal troubles.