Brad Pitt faces burglary at Los Angeles home

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles gets thefted

Brad Pitt’s Los Angeles home was broken into on the night of June 25, according to two law enforcements. The Oscar-winning actor wasn’t at the property, located in the Los Feliz neighborhood, when the incident occurred.

Sources told three individuals scaled a fence and entered the home through a front window. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed to NBC News that a burglary took place around 10:30 p.m. in the area but did not identify who the residence belonged to.

According to police, the suspects ransacked the home and made off with an undisclosed amount of miscellaneous property. The total value of the stolen items has not been shared publicly.

The break-in happened while Pitt was overseas promoting his upcoming film F1.

On June 16, the 61-year-old actor was in New York City for the movie’s world premiere and later traveled to the U.K. for a screening held on June 23. While in London, he reunited with Interview With the Vampire co-star Tom Cruise, who has previously collaborated with F1 director Joseph Kosinski and producer Jerry Bruckheimer on Top Gun: Maverick.

“Great night at the movies with my friends!!” Cruise wrote on Instagram after the event. “You guys crushed it!!”

Joining Pitt at both events was his girlfriend of nearly two years, Ines de Ramon.

She’s been a steady presence throughout the filming of the Formula One racing movie. Pitt previously addressed speculation about her involvement being strategic.

“No, dude, it’s not that calculated,” he told GQ in May. “If you’re living, oh my God, how exhausting would that be? If you’re living with making those kinds of calculations?” He continued, “No, life just evolves. Relationships evolve.”