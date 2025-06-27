Heidi Montag finds hope in biggest win

Heidi Montag said her music gave her something to hold on to again.

After the wildfires destroyed her home earlier this year, the reality star and singer felt completely lost. But when she released her album Heidiwood in May, the support and love from fans lifted her spirits.

However, the success helped her deal with the pain she had been carrying.

Heidi shared with PEOPLE: "It gave me such hope to be able to rebuild and move forward in life.

"Life is so expensive, and these things I loved, cherished and collected over the years, and our house, it’s just stuff you can't replace. It was just so heartwarming, too, to have so many people rally behind us and support us, especially when we have never particularly been supported in our careers. It was really nice to have that moment for the first time."

Th star created the project alongside her husband Spencer Pratt.

She said: "Spencer and I are definitely partners in the record label.

"We always have been, so we both find the songs, like the songs. He does so much texting and work, and he's definitely the executive of Pratt Productions, [with] the amount of emails, phone calls and scheduling and finding things. Then, we listen, and ultimately, I make the choice at the end of the day of what songs I'm going to cut or not, but we tend to agree because it is both of our money, time and lives. He's the best, that's for sure."

Back in May, Heidi opened up about how rebuilding their home wasn’t possible because she and Spencer couldn’t afford it.