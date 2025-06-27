Katy Perry done fighting for relationships?

Katy Perry allegedly tried to keep her relationship with Orlando Bloom going, even when things were clearly falling apart.

Things have officially ended between Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom. After a long stretch of tension, the couple called off their engagement. While the romance is over, they’re sticking around in Montecito to raise their daughter together.

A source revealed that the breakup isn’t exactly fresh. According to an insider, Katy had already opened up to close friends earlier this year, saying the relationship had pretty much run its course.

"They decided to hold off on announcing anything in case things improved between them, because they are desperate to stay together for the sake of their daughter. But they have spent barely any time together this year, with Katy on tour and Orlando working on his upcoming film Bucking Fastard in Dublin," the source revealed.

They added that the music icon "knew that taking off her engagement ring would send a clear message. It’s been a hard year so far. They wanted to wait until the tour is over before they made their split official, although Katy has grown tired of the situation."

Friends were reportedly stunned by the breakup, since most people believed Katy and Orlando were rock solid. As for those close to the couple, a source had earlier shared with Us Weekly that "Their friends don’t know if they are permanently split," and that "The first time they broke up it was about two years after they got together. It’s happened a few times, but they’ve always worked it out before."

However, Katy and Orlando haven’t said a word about the split yet, but people around them think the silence won’t last for long.