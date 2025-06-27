Dolly Parton sparks excitement with Las Vegas tour announcement

Dolly Parton set to make comeback with Las Vegas residency

Dolly Parton recently thrilled fans by announcing her much-awaited comeback with a limited Las Vegas residency.

The 79-year-old singer, widely regarded as a country music icon, is set to make a grand return.

On Wednesday, June 25, the I Will Always Love You hitmaker shared the exciting update on Instagram, posting a pamphlet for the upcoming shows.

In the image, the legendary artist is seen wearing a yellow jumpsuit, holding a guitar in a matching shade.

The cover also revealed the performance dates, which are December 4, 6, 7, 10, 12, and 13 2025.

Gushing with excitement, fans quickly flooded the comments section, with many drawing parallels to Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour.

One user wrote, “This was definitely Eras Tour level anxiety and madness! #worthit”.

Another added, “And who is Taylor Swift??? Hello Dolly!!”

A third penned, “Miss Dolly, please add more shows! You sold out in one hour like the queen you are!”

Following this announcement, the Jolene vocalist expressed her excitement for the upcoming shows.

She shared, “To say I’m excited would be an understatement, I haven’t worked in Vegas in years and I’ve always loved singing there. I’m looking so forward to the shows in The Colosseum at Caesars and I hope you are as well. See you there!”

The 9 to 5 singer was last seen in 2016 for the Pure & Simple Tour.

For the unversed, the upcoming residency will feature six shows at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace, where she will perform tracks from her 2024 album Dolly Parton & Family: Smoky Mountain DNA – Family, Faith & Fables.