LeAnn Rimes explains embarrassing mid-concert moment

The 'One Way Ticket' singer explains what happened during her recent concert

LeAnn Rimes reveals what she lost during the concert that left her panicked.

The Blue crooner shared with her fans that while she was singing during the concert Sunday, June 22, she shockingly lost her teeth which she had to push back in to continue the performance.

The 42-year-old took to Instagram to put a confessional video that explained the trouble she found herself in on stage.

"This is the most epic example of how the show must go on," Rimes spoke in the video clip.

"I was on stage, and in the middle of One Way Ticket, I feel something pop in my mouth. And if you've been around, you know I've had a lot of dental surgeries, and I have a bridge in the front, and it fell out in the middle of my song."

The two-time Grammy winner "panicked" and ran to the side of the stage, telling the audience to "hold on."

Right after she popped her dentures back in, she resumed singing.

Rimes explained how she managed to get through the performances engaging the audience as dealing with her problem.

"And then I just had to get real with everybody and tell them exactly what was happening, or else I would have had to walk off stage. For the rest of the show, I was literally like this, pushing my teeth in, like every couple lines, and singing."

She pinpointed Can’t Fight the Moonlight as a difficult song to perform as she continued to try to keep her teeth back in their place.

”It was the most epic experience ever,” exclaimed Rimes, “I don't usually have firsts in my career. That was a first and hopefully a last."

This is not the first time that the country artist has faced issue with her jaw.

Back in 2014 too, while singing her heart out in Oklahama, she had popped her ”jaw out of place.”