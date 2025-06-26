Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom break up after almost decade of romance

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom have reportedly ended their relationship after nearly a decade together.

A source close to the pair shared with Us Weekly that, “Katy and Orlando have split but are amicable. It’s not contentious at the moment. Katy is of course upset but is relieved to not have to go through another divorce, as that was the worst time in her life.”

According to the insider, the breakup had been building for some time.

“Their relationship has been tense for months,” the source explained, adding that the split was “a long time coming.” While the news is surely emotional, Katy has been focused on her music.

Currently on her Lifetimes tour, she’s keeping busy as she processes the changes in her personal life.

The source noted that Katy is renting out her Westcott estate in Montecito, California, while continuing to travel for her tour.

“Her and Orlando have always lived in their other Montecito home as their primary residence,” they said. The couple had planned to make the Westcott property their family home, but those plans shifted, and “they have been living apart since Katy has been on tour.”

There had been signs of strain in the relationship, with a source previously telling Us Weekly, “It’s over. They are waiting ’til her tour is over before they split.”

Another insider told People that tension grew after Katy’s latest album, 143, received an average response.

“Katy was deeply frustrated following the reception of her new album,” the source said. “It made her very stressed. Orlando was understanding, but it did cause some tension.”

Despite the challenges, Orlando and their 4-year-old daughter, Daisy Dove, recently supported Katy at her show in Perth, Australia.

The two stars first met in 2016 at a Golden Globes afterparty. They got engaged on Valentine’s Day in 2019 and welcomed Daisy in August 2020. Orlando is also father to son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr.