Liam Payne's sister makes bold statement after seeing 'Building the Band' trailer

'Building the Band' is set to premiere on July 9

Former One Direction singer Liam Payne’s last work has been officially teased by Netflix.

Payne, before his sudden passing, worked on a show called Building the Band, in which he appeared as a guest judge along with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

After watching the official trailer of the reality show, the 31-year-old singer’s sister Ruth Gibbins released a statement expressing how she felt on seeing the first glimpse of her brother's posthumous project.

Taking it to her Instagram, she shared the trailer and wrote, “I didn’t know whether to share this but it felt weird when I’ve raved about Liam’s work and achievements for the last 15 years.”

She continued, “I’m heartbroken he never got to see how great he is in this show. He knew he had done a good job, we all told him this when we were at filming, but watching it back, wow!”

“You’re a star Liam, you always were and always will be. There are a range of emotions I felt watching this, but one of the main ones is immeasurable pride, always.”

Gibbins concluded the note by mentioning that she missed Liam every day.

The Teardrops vocalist passed away on October 16, 2024, after falling down a hotel balcony in Argentina.

His funeral took place on November 20 in Wolverhampton, which was attended by his ex-bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.