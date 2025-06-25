Kane Brown weighs in on Taylor Swift stealing the spotlight in Nashville

Taylor Swift and Kane Brown performed surprise duet at the football event

Kane Brown was outshined by Taylor Swift at Travis Kelce’s Tight Ends & Friends concert in Nashville but he doesn’t seem to mind it at all.

The 31-year-old country singer took to Instagram on Wednesday, June 25, and shared his thoughts on the pop superstar appearing as the surprise special guest at the event on Tuesday.

“When you think you’re the special guest BUT you’re not,” Brown quipped in the caption alongside a picture of Swift, Kelce, and him from the event.

Fans gathered under Brown’s comments and applauded the “legendary” and “iconic” moment, with one writing, “We love you Kane! Thanks for letting our girl sing.”

In the snap, the Anti-Hero hitmaker wore a black minidress, thigh-high matching boot, and put her hair up in a ponytail.

Brown and Kelce wore matching camouflage pants, with the singer pairing it with a white t-shirt, while the NFL star went for a matching shirt and a black cowboy hat.

During Kelce’s Tight End University program, Brown hinted at Swift’s appearance as he ended his set, saying, they had a “really, really special guest.”

The Grammy winner walked up to the stage and asked the audience, “Theoretically, how loud can we get?”

She then played a duet of Shake It Off with Brown, which marked her first performance since the Eras Tour.