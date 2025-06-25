Hailey Bieber struggles to keep family 'together' amid marital woes

Hailey Bieber is going through a ‘hard time’ as Justin Bieber sparks concern

Hailey Bieber is navigating a rough patch in her life as Justin Bieber’s erratic behaviour continues and the model has to play the “stable parent.”

The 28-year-old supermodel has stepped up as a supportive wife and tried “keeping the family together” but she is frustrated at this point.

“Justin’s been a hard person to deal with recently because of what he’s going through,” an insider told Us Weekly on Wednesday, June 25. “It’s been really hard on her.”

Meanwhile another source weighed in, saying, Hailey is “worried about” the musician, 31, “especially with” their toddler Jack at home.

“He hasn’t been down like this in quite some time, so there’s concern,” the source added.

They went on to claim that although, “He’s a loose cannon, and Hailey’s making room for that,” and “they are going to get through it.”

Speaking of the Baby hitmaker, the source alleged that “He’s doing his best, but it’s tough.”

The second source noted, “His friend group has shifted, and [he’s been] navigating fatherhood and trying to put out music. [It’s all] been a lot for him.”

However, the insiders agreed that there are only “slim” chances of the couple giving up on their marriage and heading for an ultimate split because they “don’t talk about divorce.”

The recent surge of suspicion and reports about the couple’s alleged divorce after Hailey’s ringless pictures went viral “frustrate” the Rhode founder but she “knows that’s part of the industry and who she’s married to.”