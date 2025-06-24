YouTube star Mikayla Raines breathes her last at 29

Mikayla Raines dies at 29

Mikayla Raines, the well-known YouTube star, has passed away at the age of 29.

The Save A Fox founder committed suicide after being targeted in online campaign.

Taking to Instagram on Monday, June 23, her husband, Ethan, shared the heartbreaking news in a video.

He said, “She couldn’t bear what she was feeling any longer and she ended her life. The biggest loss of my life.”

Ethan also shared that their daughter, Freya, is heartbroken after losing her mother.

Later in the video, Ethan counted on Mikayla’s non-profit organization, which she founded in 2017.

Heaping praise, he said, “As many of you know she was on the autism spectrum and while that made her life very difficult, it allowed her to hyperfocus on one thing, and that one thing was obviously animals.”

The caption of the video, read, “We have suffered a loss that is unimaginable. Mikayla was truly the most amazing and inspiring individual I have ever known, and not having her here makes everything feel empty. I feel broken. But I will continue her dream, and I hope to have your support going forward so that we can do good in her name.”

Fans couldn’t hold back and paid respect to the departed soul in the comments section.

One wrote, “This is so tragic. So many in our community have foxes that only came to us because of Mikayla’s dedication to her mission and empathy toward animals.”

For the unversed, Mikayla died by suicide a couple of days ago.