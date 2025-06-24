Liam Payne reminisces 'One Direction' in 'Building the Band' trailer

Harry Styles, Zayn Malik and others attend Liam Payne's funeral in Wolverhampton

Liam Payne, who passed away tragically last year, has left fans teary-eyed in his last work.

Earlier today, Netflix dropped the official trailer of the late singer’s posthumous project titled, Building the Band.

The captivating snippet featured AJ McLean as the host of the show. Meanwhile, Payne appears as the guest judge along with his mentor Nicole Scherzinger.

Liam made an emotional appearance in the show. In the trailer, he could be heard telling a group of emerging singers, “You got a lot of work to do vocally", "I need to feel that connection between you guys”, he said to other musicians,

Meanwhile, the 31-year-old also recalled his time with One Direction as he mentioned in the clip, “To have these bands put together is not normal, we were put together that way.”

Fans have taken over the comment section expressing their feelings over Liam’s last work before his sudden demise.

“Saw Liam and my heart stopped for a second”, wrote one fan. On the other hand, another fan commented, “It’s gonna be vert emotional to watch this. We miss you so much Liam. So proud of you.”

The Teardrops hitmaker died in Argentina after meeting a fatal accident. His funeral was attended by his former bandmates Harry Styles, Zayn Malik, Niall Horan and Louis Tomlinson.