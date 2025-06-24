Naomi Campbell shares rare photos of her kids in nature

Naomi Campbell is giving fans a rare glimpse into her life as a mother.

On June 22, the 54-year-old shared adorable photos of her two kids on Instagram, showcasing a special moment they shared in the woods.

In the photos, Naomi is seen holding hands with her 23-month-old son, while her 4-year-old daughter walks alongside them. The kids are dressed in matching outfits, with the son wearing a white shirt and gray shorts, and the daughter sporting a white tank top and polka-dot pants.

Naomi captioned the photos, "In the woods, hugging trees — surrounded by my heartbeats, my blessings, my children #mumlife."

The supermodel has previously spoken about the joys of motherhood and traveling with her kids. In an interview last year, she revealed, "It’s the biggest joy. The biggest blessing is to have these two innocent, beautiful souls and for me to be their mother. I learn a lot each day. They’re good kids. I definitely don’t take them from New York to London for a two-day shoot. That’s too much, but my kids love to travel. They must have known!"

Naomi welcomed her daughter in 2021 and her son in 2023 via surrogate, a fact she officially confirmed in 2024. The supermodel has kept her children's lives relatively private, making these photos a rare glimpse into her motherhood.