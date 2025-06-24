What advice did ‘auntie’ Scarlett Johansson give to co-star Luna Blaise?

Luna Blaise on advice from Scarlett Johansson

Luna Blaise is reflecting on the valuable advice she received while working on Jurassic World Rebirth. The 23-year-old actress, who stars in the upcoming film, shared how her experience on set turned into a learning opportunity thanks to her co-star, Scarlett Johansson.

Speaking at the movie’s New York City premiere on June 23, Luna opened up about how Scarlett’s words of wisdom made a lasting impact.

“She told me to hold your own,” Luna said in a chat with E! News’ Erin Lim Rhodes.

“Being a woman on set, being number one and being the captain of that ship, [she said to] know your worth, know you're there for a reason. You wouldn't have been given the opportunity if you weren't ready for it.”

For Luna, the guidance from the two-time Oscar nominee meant more than just professional advice. It created a bond that she deeply values.

“That's number one, wow. That's auntie. That's my girl. I'll go for her for anything,” Luna added, clearly touched by the support.

The connection between the two actresses highlights the supportive environment that Luna experienced while filming Jurassic World Rebirth.

With Scarlett at her side, Luna felt encouraged to embrace her role with confidence and a sense of purpose. The film, which promises to bring fans of the franchise another thrilling adventure, is set to hit theaters on July 2.