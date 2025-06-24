Tammy Hembrow, Matt Zukowski shock split saddens fans

Tammy Hembrow, Matt Zukowski part ways just after seven months of marriage

Tammy Hembrow and Matt Zukowski shared the shocking news of their separation with their fans.

The 29-year-old took to Instagram Story, Sunday, June 23, to make public the separation of the couple.

The Love Island Australia star added that the decision to part ways was not taken lightly.

Zukowski wrote, "It's with a heavy heart I share that Tammy and I have decided to separate."

He further shared that both of them reached this decision after a lot of struggles as both want to make sure to do whatever is right for themselves and their three children.

"This wasn't a decision we took lightly. Our time together will always be cherished and never forgotten," the model, wrestler and podcaster continued.

Though the couple has called it quits but the two are on one page when it comes to their privacy. He thanked his fans for their support and asked for privacy.

"We appreciate everyone's support and space at this time as we navigate the split," Matt ended the caption.

On the other hand, Hembrow touched upon their divorce in a TikTok video in which she avoided getting into private details with tears rolling down her cheek.

"I don't want to get into the details and I want to be sensitive to everyone involved."

As the video clip progressed, she mentioned that 'blamed no one but' herself.

Obviously, the fans are devastated at the shocking news.