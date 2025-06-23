Sabrina Carpenter faces criticism for 'offensive' content after 'Manchild' release

Sabrina Carpenter leaves internet divided after new single release

Sabrina Carpenter is under scrutiny for allegedly using offensive language in her latest single, Manchild.

The former Disney star, known for her acclaimed role as Maya Hart in Girl Meets World, is facing backlash over claims that the track includes an “ableist slur”.

Taking to TikTok, J.D. Mills – known as @theactual jdm – sparked the conversation, saying, “So… when are we gonna talk about the slur in Sabrina Carpenter’s song [Manchild] that’s going viral?”

The caption read, “Not to kill the vibe, but Manchild has a lyric we seriously need to talk about. Disabled folks deserve better. Ableism doesn’t look good on you, girl.”

Fans flooded the comments section with mixed reactions.

One person wrote, “I LITERALLY KEEP ASKING MYSELF THIS. I keep being like wait does everyone think those is ok?”

Another enthused, “No I agree; it’s weird no one’s mentioning it.”

A third added, “As someone with a learning disability and been called slow all my life it is offensive.”

Meanwhile, others disagreed with Mills, writing, “Hi! Coming from an autistic, it’s not a slur. However, it is a derogatory word, and she definitely could have easily used a different word in the song.”

This controversy comes after the Espresso hitmaker was accused of taking a dig at her ex-boyfriend Barry Keoghan in the same single.

In the track, she sings, “Man-child / Why you always come a-running to me? /F--k my life/ Won’t you let an innocent woman be?”

Amid the swirling accusations, the track reached the top of the chart on Monday, June 23.