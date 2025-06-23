‘HTTYD’ director Dean DeBlois explains David Tennant absence in live-action

How to Train Your Dragon live action director Dean DeBlois addressed why the reboot missed out on one of its hit actor, David Tennant.

The Harry Potter actor voiced Snotlout’s father, Spitelout Jorgenson, in the animated movies and Netflix series. However, he was replaced by Peter Serafinowicz in the live-action adaptation.

"David Tennant is such a talented actor, and I felt embarrassed that we didn't have a big enough role for him in the animated films," DeBlois told The Hollywood Reporter.

"But the character that he played, Spitelout, who is Snotlout's father, is just such a big, brawny, large person that I didn't think David would physically be the right match for him,” he added.

With the reboot of dragon saga is still in process, DeBlois hinted at maybe finding a "perfect" role for Tennant in the future films.

The remake of 2010 Oscar nominated animated film of the same name, stars Mason Thames as Hiccup and Nico Parker as Astrid, the main lead, meanwhile, Gerard Butler returned after voicing Hiccup's father, Stoik the Vast, in the animated trilogy to play the character in the live-action version.

How to Train Your Dragon is running in cinemas now.